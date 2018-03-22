Saints legend Steve Gleason released from Ochsner Medical Center

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason, hospitalized since last week, announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he has been released from Ochsner Medical Center.
Gleason turned 40 on Monday. The former special teams standout, who entered Saints lore by blocking a punt vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the re-opening game of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, attended the retirement ceremony of former teammate Zach Strief last week.
Gleason announced in 2011 that he has ALS. He has been very open about life with the disease and his Team Gleason organization has been a leader in fund-raising for research and improving the daily life of those with the condition.