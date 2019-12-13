Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints legend Garrett Hartley to appear at Black and Gold Fan Fest presented by Hancock Whitney

Black and Gold Fan Fest is Monday, December 16 at Noon on the second-floor outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney’s New Orleans Regional Headquarters

Dec 13, 2019 at 12:28 PM

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 15 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Monday, December 16 at 12:00 p.m. on the second-floor outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Monday night match-up against the Indianapolis Colts on ESPN. 

The Saintsations, team mascot Sir Saint and Saints Legend Garrett Hartley will make special appearances during Monday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes a DJ, face painting, and samples from Community Coffee, Rouses, Frito Lay and Raising Canes. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets and sideline passes for Monday's game against the Colts.

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints host the Black and Gold Fan Fest at select locations during the football season as part of both organizations' longstanding community commitment. The events also tie to Hancock Whitney's sponsorship as the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and the exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.

Related Content

news

Countdown to Kickoff vaccine drive presented by Ochsner, New Orleans Saints

There will be free vaccination sites across the Gulf South on Tuesday, Aug. 17
news

Statement from New Orleans Saints on current health & safety policies relative to attendance at Caesars Superdome

Saints allowed full capacity
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR
news

New Orleans Saints sign WR Chris Hogan

Eight year NFL veteran joins New Orleans after playing in the Premier Lacrosse League
news

New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment announce partnership: Stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome

Home of the New Orleans Saints and Super Bowl LIX, state-owned building to be renamed Caesars Superdome
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp

New York Jets assistant coach died following bike accident
news

Saints announce schedule for 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek

Seven practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints and Pelicans mourn passing of Edwin Edwards

Former Louisiana state governor dies at the age of 93
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
Advertising