Saints legend Garrett Hartley to appear at Black and Gold Fan Fest presented by Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 15 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Monday, December 16 at 12:00 p.m. on the second-floor outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Monday night match-up against the Indianapolis Colts on ESPN.
The Saintsations, team mascot Sir Saint and Saints Legend Garrett Hartley will make special appearances during Monday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes a DJ, face painting, and samples from Community Coffee, Rouses, Frito Lay and Raising Canes. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets and sideline passes for Monday's game against the Colts.
Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints host the Black and Gold Fan Fest at select locations during the football season as part of both organizations' longstanding community commitment. The events also tie to Hancock Whitney's sponsorship as the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and the exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.