Saints legend Drew Brees added as NFL and IFAF Global Flag Football Ambassador

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees will headline the most recent list of NFL Legends to become Global Flag Football Ambassadors.

The Flag Football Ambassadors team – first announced ahead of the NFL's 2022 Kickoff – supports the combined global efforts of the NFL and IFAF to increase awareness, interest and participation in flag football internationally and drive forward the development of the game.

"I am excited about the opportunity to help the National Football League grow the great game of flag football throughout the world," said Brees. "Flag football prioritizes a safe way to learn, practice and play the game, while also emphasizing the values of hard work, character and sportsmanship. The many positives that come out of flag football are why I have become heavily involved in starting my own youth coed league nationwide."

Earlier this year, the NFL announced the transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the tentpole event as the Pro Bowl Games. Taking place in Las Vegas in 2023, the week-long celebration of player skills featured an exciting new format that spotlights flag football. In addition to the AFC vs. NFC flag games on Sunday, the Pro Bowl Games now integrate flag throughout the week, including the Play Football Opening Night and NFL FLAG Championships, created in partnership with RCX Sports and featuring the top girls' and boys' youth flag teams from across the country and around the world. USA Football and IFAF will hold the 2023 IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship in Charlotte, N.C., from July 5-7.

Currently played by people of all genders and all ages in more than 100 countries around the world, flag football is poised for even greater expansion as the cornerstone of the NFL's domestic and international participation and development strategies. Momentum is growing behind the sport following its debut at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala., last year with IFAF preparing to launch the biggest-ever cycle of elite international flag competition, including full continental representation for the first time in 2023. Flag is a fast-paced, non-contact, creative and highly skilled format that benefits from being easily accessible and inclusive, making it the perfect vehicle to attract new players, accelerate growth and promote the message of football for all.

The newest members of the Global Flag Football Ambassador team are:

LeCharles Bentley – NFL Legend who played for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, currently a senior advisor of player performance and development.

Drew Brees – NFL Legend and Super Bowl XLIV MVP for the New Orleans Saints, ranks second on the NFL's all-time career lists in both passing yards and touchdown passes.

Tony Richardson – 16-year NFL Legend with multiple NFL franchises and member of the NFL's all-decade team of the 2000s.

Bobby Taylor – NFL Legend and 10-year veteran with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Elisa De Santis – Played flag football for Team France since she was 15 years old. Traveled the world playing flag football and was in Mexico with Diana Flores last season for the national championship.

About IFAF:

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) is the international governing body for the sport of American football and is responsible for all regulatory, competition, performance and development aspects of the game on a global level. Provisionally recognized by the International Olympic Committee, IFAF is a member of GAISF and a signatory to the WADA Code. IFAF has 72 member nations across five continents.