Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Tuesday's estimated Injury Report

Dec 20, 2022 at 02:36 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL season. The Saints did not practice on Tuesday, December 20. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryTuesday
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderLP
WRChris OlaveHamstringDNP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
GCesar RuizFootDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeLP

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryTuesday
DEMyles GarrettIllnessDNP
DEJadeveon ClowneyConcussionDNP
RBNick ChubbFootDNP
SJohn Johnson IIIThighDNP
WRDavid BellToeLP
GJoel BitonioRestDNP
WRAmari CooperRest/HipDNP
CBAJ GreenToeFP
LBJordan KunaszykHamstringLP
TEDavid NjokuKneeLP
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesRestDNP
CBDenzel WardShoulderLP

