Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL season. The Saints did not practice on Tuesday, December 20. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|G
|Cesar Ruiz
|Foot
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|LP
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Concussion
|DNP
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Foot
|DNP
|S
|John Johnson III
|Thigh
|DNP
|WR
|David Bell
|Toe
|LP
|G
|Joel Bitonio
|Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Rest/Hip
|DNP
|CB
|AJ Green
|Toe
|FP
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|David Njoku
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rest
|DNP
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Shoulder
|LP