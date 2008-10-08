Saints Host Raiders on Sunday

<span style=""> <span style="">OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-3) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-3)</span>
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">SERIES</span>
<span style="">SERIES LEADER:</span> The [Oakland Raiders](http://www.raiders.com/) lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 5-4-1.
STREAKS: The New Orleans Saints have captured two-of-the-last three meetings.
COACHES VS. OPPONENTS: This is the first time that Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has led a team against the Oakland Raiders. Oakland Head Coach Tom Cable will be making his professional football debut.
LAST GAME AGAINST THE RAIDERS: 10/24/04: Saints 31 at Raiders 26. Fumbled KO allows New Orleans to score 10 pts in 11 seconds to snap 3-game losing streak. Saints QB Aaron Brooks throws for 282 yards & TD.
LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/19/00: Raiders 31, Saints 22. Oakland QB Rich Gannon passes for 2 TDs & Raiders RB Zack Crockett runs for 2 scores.
BROADCAST: CBS (12:00 PM CT): Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 107 (Oak.), 123 (NO). New Orleans Saints Radio Network (870 AM WWL-flagship): Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan, Gus Kattengell. Saints Spanish Radio: WFNO (830 AM) is the Spanish-language affiliate of the Saints. Marco Garcia and Hector Pineda.
KEY STATISTICS
LEADING PASSER
Oakland: Russell: 54 comp.-99 att.-668 yards-4 TD-1 INT-84.9 passer rating
New Orleans: Brees: 133 comp.-194 att.-1,673 yards (1st in NFL)-9 TD (tied for 3rd in NFC)-6 INT-97.7 passer rating
RUSHING
Oakland: McFadden (R): 51-272-5.3-1
New Orleans: Bush: 64-212-3.3-1
RECEIVING
Oakland: Miller (TE): 11-153-13.9-1
New Orleans: Bush (RB): 38 (1st in NFL)-321-8.4-2
OFFENSE
Oakland: 308.0 yards per game
New Orleans: 406.4 yards per game (3rd in NFC)
TAKEAWAY/GIVEAWAY
Oakland: 1
New Orleans: -4
DEFENSE
Oakland: 326.0
New Orleans: 351.6
SACKS
Oakland: K. Edwards 3.0
New Orleans: C. Grant 3.0
INTERCEPTIONS:
Oakland: D. Hall 2
New Orleans: Four tied with 1 each
NOTES
RAIDERS: Head coach TOM CABLE will make NFL debut… In 5 career starts, QB JA MARCUS RUSSELL has completed 77 of 130 passes (59.2 pct.) for 892 yards with 5 TDs vs. 2 INT & 86.4 passer rating. Russell registered 25-4 (.862) record as starting QB at LSU....Rookie RB DARREN MC FADDEN (1st round, No. 4) ranks 3rd in AFC among rookies with 272 rush yards (5.3 avg.) on 51 att. with 1 TD. RB MICHAEL BUSH posted career-high 7 receptions for 80 yards (11.4 avg.) last game…In '08, WR-KR JOHNNIE LEE HIGGINS averages 23.8 yards per catch (5 receptions, 119 yards). TE ZACH MILLER totaled career high 95 receiving yards on 5 receptions last game…Defense totaled 8 sacks in past 2…Since '07, LB THOMAS HOWARD (6) ranks 1st & LB KIRK MORRISON (5) ties for 2nd in NFL for most INTs among LBs…DE KALIMBA EDWARDS aims for 4th consecutive game with sack…DT TERDELL SANDS posted career-high 2 sacks last game…Since '05, CB DE ANGELO HALL is tied for 3rd in NFL with 17 INTs & aims for 3rd consecutive game with INT…SAINTS: In past 8 at home, QB DREW BREES has completed 202 of 293 (68.9 pct.) for 2,531 yards with 16 TDs vs. 7 INTs for 103.8 passer rating. When Brees has 100 rating, his teams are 26-6 (.813). Since joining Saints in 2006, Brees has passed for 10,514 yards, most in NFL. Aims for 4th consecutive game with 330 yards & has 1,114 yards (371.3 per game) in past 3. In career vs. Oak., Brees is 6-2 (.750) as starter with 13 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 95.4 rating…RB-PR REGGIE BUSH leads NFL with 38 receptions. Has 199 career catches & can tie to become fastest to 200 (34 games, ANQUAN BOLDIN). Tied NFL record with 2 PR-TDs last week (71 & 64 yards). RB DEUCE MC ALLISTER rushed for 2 TDs in only game vs. Oak. Saints are 11-3 (.786) when McAllister has 2 rush TDs…WR DEVERY HENDERSON had 4 catches for 104 yards (26.0 avg.) & 1 TD last week. Averages 31.7 yards per catch this year (10 for 317 yards)…DE WILL SMITH has 7.0 sacks in past 13 games. DE CHARLES GRANT has 3.0 sacks in 3 home games this year. LB JONATHAN VILMA had FF in 12/11/05 game vs. Oak. DT BRIAN YOUNG had sack & FF last week.