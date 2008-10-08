Saints Host Raiders on Sunday

STREAKS: The New Orleans Saints have captured two-of-the-last three meetings. COACHES VS. OPPONENTS: This is the first time that Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has led a team against the Oakland Raiders. Oakland Head Coach Tom Cable will be making his professional football debut. LAST GAME AGAINST THE RAIDERS: 10/24/04: Saints 31 at Raiders 26. Fumbled KO allows New Orleans to score 10 pts in 11 seconds to snap 3-game losing streak. Saints QB Aaron Brooks throws for 282 yards & TD. LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/19/00: Raiders 31, Saints 22. Oakland QB Rich Gannon passes for 2 TDs & Raiders RB Zack Crockett runs for 2 scores. BROADCAST: CBS (12:00 PM CT): Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 107 (Oak.), 123 (NO). New Orleans Saints Radio Network (870 AM WWL-flagship): Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan, Gus Kattengell. Saints Spanish Radio: WFNO (830 AM) is the Spanish-language affiliate of the Saints. Marco Garcia and Hector Pineda.

NOTES

RAIDERS: Head coach TOM CABLE will make NFL debut… In 5 career starts, QB JA MARCUS RUSSELL has completed 77 of 130 passes (59.2 pct.) for 892 yards with 5 TDs vs. 2 INT & 86.4 passer rating. Russell registered 25-4 (.862) record as starting QB at LSU....Rookie RB DARREN MC FADDEN (1st round, No. 4) ranks 3rd in AFC among rookies with 272 rush yards (5.3 avg.) on 51 att. with 1 TD. RB MICHAEL BUSH posted career-high 7 receptions for 80 yards (11.4 avg.) last game…In '08, WR-KR JOHNNIE LEE HIGGINS averages 23.8 yards per catch (5 receptions, 119 yards). TE ZACH MILLER totaled career high 95 receiving yards on 5 receptions last game…Defense totaled 8 sacks in past 2…Since '07, LB THOMAS HOWARD (6) ranks 1st & LB KIRK MORRISON (5) ties for 2nd in NFL for most INTs among LBs…DE KALIMBA EDWARDS aims for 4th consecutive game with sack…DT TERDELL SANDS posted career-high 2 sacks last game…Since '05, CB DE ANGELO HALL is tied for 3rd in NFL with 17 INTs & aims for 3rd consecutive game with INT…SAINTS: In past 8 at home, QB DREW BREES has completed 202 of 293 (68.9 pct.) for 2,531 yards with 16 TDs vs. 7 INTs for 103.8 passer rating. When Brees has 100 rating, his teams are 26-6 (.813). Since joining Saints in 2006, Brees has passed for 10,514 yards, most in NFL. Aims for 4th consecutive game with 330 yards & has 1,114 yards (371.3 per game) in past 3. In career vs. Oak., Brees is 6-2 (.750) as starter with 13 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 95.4 rating…RB-PR REGGIE BUSH leads NFL with 38 receptions. Has 199 career catches & can tie to become fastest to 200 (34 games, ANQUAN BOLDIN). Tied NFL record with 2 PR-TDs last week (71 & 64 yards). RB DEUCE MC ALLISTER rushed for 2 TDs in only game vs. Oak. Saints are 11-3 (.786) when McAllister has 2 rush TDs…WR DEVERY HENDERSON had 4 catches for 104 yards (26.0 avg.) & 1 TD last week. Averages 31.7 yards per catch this year (10 for 317 yards)…DE WILL SMITH has 7.0 sacks in past 13 games. DE CHARLES GRANT has 3.0 sacks in 3 home games this year. LB JONATHAN VILMA had FF in 12/11/05 game vs. Oak. DT BRIAN YOUNG had sack & FF last week.