Saints Hall of Fame Museum closes for Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation

The museum will re-open at a new location with more space

Feb 04, 2020 at 01:06 PM
The Saints Hall of Fame Museum has closed until further notice due to the start of the renovation of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The renovation includes the area at Gate B, where the museum was located in the Superdome.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum opened on July 16, 1988 in Rivertown, Kenner, where it remained until 2007 with daily visitors.

In 2007, the museum relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, welcoming patrons by appointment on weekdays and hosting thousands of fans prior to each New Orleans Saints home game with a prominent former Saints player signing autographs at each game in the museum.

The museum will re-open at a new location with more space and new exhibits at a date to be determined within close proximity to the most recent spot.

The Saints Hall of Fame will continue its annual events, including the annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Bayou Oaks at City Park, the annual Saints Hall of Fame Biloxi Celebration June 18-19 and the Saints Hall of Fame Alumni/Induction weekend during the 2020 football season.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit us at www.saintshalloffame.com, visit us on Facebook or on Twitter @hallsaints.

