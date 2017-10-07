Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration, Induction set for Oct. 27

Induction of Super Bowl XLIV heroes Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma will take place at 7 p.m.

Oct 07, 2017 at 02:25 AM

2017 Saints Hall of Fame Press Conference

A look at the press conference announcing Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2017 honorees Carl Nicks, Jonathan Vilma and Jay Romig.

The annual Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration and Induction is set for Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore in Champions Square.

Catered by 23-25 restaurants and caterers, the event includes all you can eat, along with beverages, a silent auction of outstanding sports memorabilia and door prizes.

New Orleans Saints alumni from around the country will attend as part of Saints Hall of Fame weekend.

Additionally, the induction of Super Bowl XLIV heroes Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma will take place at 7 p.m. sharp, followed by the Alumni Celebration from 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Longtime New Orleans Saints employee Jay Romig will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award for his various contributions to the Saints organization and to the Saints Hall of Fame.

Doors will open by 6:30 p.m. If you want to attend the induction or are media seeking to cover the induction, please arrive by no later than 7 p.m. Dress is casual dressy, with no shorts or T-shirts allowed.

The cost to attend is $75 and tickets are available by cash or check by calling (504) 471-2192, e-mailing saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visiting www.saintshalloffame.com. You can also purchase tickets via credit card at the following link:

Parking is in Garage 1A on the Poydras St. side of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the garage closest to Champions Square. The parking cost is $15.

Participating restaurants and caterers include:

1718 Catering at The Hyatt Regency

Acme Oyster House

Aroma Catering

Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cuisine

Bonefish Grill

Budweiser/Southern Eagle

Centerplate Event Venue Catering

Chateau Café

Coca-Cola

Cypress Catering

Deanie's Seafood

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant

Hooters Restaurants

Impastato's Restaurant

Katy's Restaurant

KG Party Services

Krispy Kreme

Manning's Restaurant

Maurice French Pastries

Ole Saint

P.F. Chang's China Bistro

Pigeon Catering

Triple B's Cajun Corner

Walk-On's

Zea Rotisserie and Bar

Zoe's Kitchen

