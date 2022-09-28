Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 28

- The New Orleans Saints arrived in London Monday and will practice Wednesday to prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Headed to London to watch the Saints take on the Vikings? Check out our Travel Guide for some ideas on places to eat and drink and things to do while you're there!
- The first injury report of the week will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Be sure to check it out to see who was at practice.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the stats and news from London. Check out our newest app feature, the Highlight Hub, where you get to pick which highlights you get to watch throughout the game. Download the app here.
- The best defensive photos from the Saints Week 3 loss to Carolina will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 27
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26
Saints begin preparations for their Week 4 London game following loss to Carolina.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 25
Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at noon on Fox-8
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 24
Saints gear up for Week 3 against Carolina.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 23
Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 3 preparations.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 22
Saints practice Thursday to begin preparations for Carolina this Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Saints return to practice Wednesday to begin preparations for Carolina this Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Saints off Tuesday before beginning preparations for Carolina this Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 19
Saints practice Monday following loss to Buccaneers on Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 18
Saints play host to Buccaneers at noon Sunday on Fox