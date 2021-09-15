Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Saints players will meet with the media to discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina

Sep 15, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. New Orleans Saints players return to practice Wednesday to prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on the road. Get a preview of the Week 2 match-up between these division opponents >>
  2. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call Wednesday morning with the local media. Check back in the afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com for full coverage.
  3. Get an update on Week 2 preparations from New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston around 3 p.m. Tune in LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  4. The Saints first injury report for Week 2 against the Panthers will drop Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. Special guest Jake Delhomme will be joining the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek this afternoon. Catch up this week's episodes here >>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints players have the day off
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 13

Saints Podcast will review Sunday's big win
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 12

Saints-Packers open the season at 3:25 p.m. on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 10

Final injury report for Saints-Packers released Friday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 9

The Saints will practice at TCU as they continue preparations for Packers game
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Saints will practice today at TCU
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Team has the day off
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 6

Saints will hold first practice of Week 1
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Team will hold another practice in Dallas
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Team will practice in Dallas
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 30

Saints relocate to Dallas for practice this week
Advertising