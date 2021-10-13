Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 13

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
- Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
- The newest episode of Expert Analysis can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com. Join John DeShazier as he breaks down film from the Week 5 win.
- The New Orleans Saints announced three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. They can be found here>>>
- The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
- If you missed any of the Week 5 game, you can watch highlights and more on NewOrleansSaints.com.