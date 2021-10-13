Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 13

Saints cornerback wins NFC defensive player of the week.

Oct 13, 2021 at 09:01 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Washington Week 5 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

  1. Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ was recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
  2. The newest episode of Expert Analysis can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com. Join John DeShazier as he breaks down film from the Week 5 win.
  3. The New Orleans Saints announced three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. They can be found here>>>
  4. The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
  5. If you missed any of the Week 5 game, you can watch highlights and more on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Advertising