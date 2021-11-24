Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Saints continue preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills

Nov 24, 2021 at 09:07 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints at Eagles Week 11: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 11 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.
1 / 20

New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.
2 / 20

New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.
3 / 20

New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' Christian Ringo celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 20

New Orleans Saints' Christian Ringo celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
5 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
6 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
7 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
8 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
9 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
10 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
11 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
12 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
13 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
14 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
15 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
16 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
17 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
18 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
19 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
20 / 20

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice at the Ochsner Performance Center to continue preparations for Thursday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints are 5-5 following Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
  2. After practice, Saints players will meet with local media Wednesday, Nov. 24. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  3. Following practice, head coach Sean Payton will speak to the media. You can also watch his interview live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. The Saints released their second injury report of the Week on Tuesday. Nine players were listed and five earned a DNP. The full report can be found here.
  5. The newest episode of the Saints Podcast was posted on Monday afternoon. This week, John DeShazier and Erin Summers were joined by Vic Carucci. You can listen to the episode in its entirety here.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Saints begin preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 22

Saints begin preparations for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 21

Saints will play Eagles at noon on Fox, WWL-870
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 19

Saints will continue to practice on Friday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 18

Saints will continue to practice on Thursday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Saints will return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Saints will have Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 15

Saints will meet on Monday following loss to the Titans.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 14

Saints will play at the Titans at noon on CBS
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 12

Saints continue to practice on Friday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 11

Saints continue to practice on Thursday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Advertising