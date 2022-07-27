Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, July 27

Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day circuit ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
- Saints players and coaches begin Training Camp practices Wednesday. Head coach Dennis Allen and some Saints players will speak to the media immediately following practice.
- You can watch the post-practice interviews LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, the Saints YouTube page, or Saints social media channels.
- Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen kicked off training camp with media availability on Tuesday, July 26. Watch their full interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
