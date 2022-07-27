Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, July 27

Saints begin Training Camp practices.

Jul 27, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Photos: Saints Media Day 2022 | Day 1 Behind the Scenes

Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day circuit ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
  1. Saints players and coaches begin Training Camp practices Wednesday. Head coach Dennis Allen and some Saints players will speak to the media immediately following practice.
  2. You can watch the post-practice interviews LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, the Saints YouTube page, or Saints social media channels.
  3. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen kicked off training camp with media availability on Tuesday, July 26. Watch their full interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Get closer to the action of Saints Media Day with some Behind-the-Scenes Photos! Check out the gallery>>>
  5. The Saints made a few roster moves on Tuesday. Check out the full breakdown>>>

