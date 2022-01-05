Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 5

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to move to 8-8 on the season. The next game for New Orleans will be Sunday, January 9 at 3:25 pm versus the Atlanta Falcons.
- After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was named NFC Defensive Player of the week for Week 17. This is the second time this season Jordan has won that title. Read more>>>
- Head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. See what he had to say>>>
