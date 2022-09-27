Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 27

- The New Orleans Saints arrived in London Monday following their divisional Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The team will be off Tuesday.
- Headed to London to watch the Saints take on the Vikings? Check out our Travel Guide for some ideas on places to eat and drink and things to do while you're there!
- Todd Graffagnini is with the team in London and will be posting some of the sights he's seen in the few days he's been there on NewOrleansSaints.com on Tuesday.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the stats and news from London. Check out our newest app feature, the Highlight Hub, where you get to pick which highlights you get to watch throughout the game. Download the app here.
- The best offensive photos from the Saints Week 3 loss to Carolina will be posted Tuesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Sep 27, 2022 at 09:01 AM