Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Get a glimpse into the energy and excitement our Saints fans bring to gameday each week! Our fans were rocking in the Caesars Superdome as the Saints pulled off a 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween afternoon during Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
- After losing quarterback Jameis Winston to injury in the second quarter, Saints backup QB Trevor Siemian stepped in and stepped up for New Orleans as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. Read more about Trevor Siemian & the Saints win from John DeShazier >>
- Check out the faces of the Saints fans from Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this week's Faces of Saints Nation gallery>>>
- Check out Expert Analysis with John DeShazier as he breaks down the Week 8 win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!
- ICYMI: NFL Network's Jim trotter joined the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to it here>>>
- Between Halloween candy and Thanksgiving right around the corner, we know it's tough to try and eat healthy this time of year. That's why the Saints and HelloFresh are bringing you another edition of Eat Right Tuesdays! Check NewOrleansSaints.com for this week's recipes that will help keep off the pounds.