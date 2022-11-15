Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 15

- The Saints will have Tuesday off to recover from Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
- The next episode of Running Errands with Saints Legends will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Tuesday.
- NFL Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season opens Tuesday. Be sure to cast your votes for your favorite Saints players.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game and to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- Saints Owner Gayle Benson will receive the Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award on Tuesday. Photos and video will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Nov 15, 2022 at 08:51 AM