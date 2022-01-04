Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.

Jan 04, 2022 at 09:06 AM
Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Panthers Week 17 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

  1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to move to 8-8 on the season. The next game for New Orleans will be Sunday, January 9 at 3:25 pm versus the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
  3. SI Now Saints reporter John Hendrix joined the mor=st recent episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast. Listen to the full episode>>>
  4. Head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. See what he had to say>>>
  5. Brett Maher and David Onyemata both held conference calls with local media members on Monday. You can listen to their full calls on NewOrleansSaints.com

