Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 11

- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in what ended up being their final game of the season. New Orleans finished the season with a record of 9-8, which earned them second place in the NFC South.
- The Saints will have the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Find out more>>>
- Today is Eat Right Tuesday, which means we will have some delicious new recipes that will make you feel great too. You can find it at NewOrleansSaints.com when it is posted.
- Thank you for being the best fans in the NFL. As a thank you, we will be posting multiple galleries, stories, and videos throughout the week that highlight the amazing job you did! Be sure to stay tuned so you don't miss it.
- Missed any of the action from the Saints Sunday afternoon showdown? Check out the game highlights>>>
