Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 17

- The New Orleans Saints return to practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The team will have a closed practice at 9:30 a.m.
- Following practice, Coach Sean Payton and selected members of the team will meet with the media. You can watch the sessions live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
- The Saints and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host a series of free vaccination events across Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday. Click here to find the site closest to you.
- John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini will get you updated on the latest Saints news on their Saints Training Camp show on CST. You can watch it at 9:30 p.m.
- The Saints have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players Tuesday. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com around noon Tuesday to which moves the team made.
Aug 17, 2021 at 07:26 AM