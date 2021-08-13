Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Countdown to Kickoff vaccine drive presented by Ochsner, New Orleans Saints

There will be free vaccination sites across the Gulf South on Tuesday, Aug. 17

Aug 13, 2021 at 04:54 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health are coming together to hold multiple free vaccination events across the Gulf South region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. People who receive vaccinations at these events will be entered to WIN two tickets to a 2021 New Orleans Saints game. Ochsner will draw a winner from each vaccination site. Below is the list of cities and locations where vaccinations will be available on August 17 and more details, including the type of vaccines being offered, can be found at www.ochsner.org/vaccineday:

New Orleans:

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 70002. Hours: 11 a.m.-6:25 p.m.

Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, 70113. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Baton Rouge:

Runnels School, 17255 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, 70816. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bayou:

Chabert Primary Care Clinic, 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, 70363. Hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northshore:

Slidell Medical Office Building 2, 105 Medical Center Drive, Suite 305, Slidell, 70458. Hours: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.,1 p.m.-4pm.

Ochsner Health Center-Covington, 1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, 70433. Hours: 8:40 a.m.-11 a.m., 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Lafayette:

Domingue Recreational Center, 901 Mudd Avenue, Lafayette, 70501. Hours: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Lake Charles:

Ochsner-CHRISTUS Health Center- Lake Area, 4150 Nelson Road Building C, Suite 11, Lake Charles, 70605. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mississippi:

Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock,149 Drinkwater Blvd, Bay St. Louis, 39520. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center – Long Beach,111 N Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, 39560. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center – Shepherd Square, 4540 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead, 39525. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monroe:

Monroe Civic Center - Convention Center, Bayou Room, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, 71201. Hours: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Shreveport - Bossier: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Partnership, LSUHS North Campus, 2627 Linwood Ave. (former Chevyland dealership), Shreveport, 70113, Hours:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

