Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 29

- The New Orleans Saints arrived in London Monday and will practice Thursday to prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Headed to London to watch the Saints take on the Vikings? Check out our Travel Guide for some ideas on places to eat and drink and things to do while you're there!
- The second injury report of the week will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Be sure to check it out to see who was at practice.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the stats and news from London. Check out our newest app feature, the Highlight Hub, where you get to pick which highlights you get to watch throughout the game. Download the app here.
- Photos from the Saints practice in London will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Sep 29, 2022 at 09:02 AM