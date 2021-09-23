Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.
- Saints Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Coordinators will hold conference calls with the media to look ahead to Week 3. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see the full conference when it is complete.
- Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan and Blake Gillikin will be live with the media following practice Thursday. Tune in to the interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube.
- Dome Patrol legend Sam Mills is one of the former Saints that has made it through the initial cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Check out some stats from his career here>>>
- Mike Reiss joined the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to the full episode here>>>
- Take a look at the Saints on Social following the Week 2 game. View the album here>>>