Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.

Sep 23, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Saints on Social: September 16 - September 22, 2021

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Built Different
1 / 6

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Built Different

Ty Montgomery: WARNING: This picture isn't what you'd expect
2 / 6

Ty Montgomery: WARNING: This picture isn't what you'd expect

Malcolm Jenkins: Stay ready.
3 / 6

Malcolm Jenkins: Stay ready.

Demario Davis: When the hands go up, take your cup and swirl around that juice inside! Y'all just bring the cups and the ice! We gone bring the juice! #JuiceBoyz "Juuuuuiiiicccccceeeee BOOOOOYYYYYZZZZZZ" #jui-jui-jui-juiiiiceee #JuiceBoyz
4 / 6

Demario Davis: When the hands go up, take your cup and swirl around that juice inside! Y'all just bring the cups and the ice! We gone bring the juice! #JuiceBoyz "Juuuuuiiiicccccceeeee BOOOOOYYYYYZZZZZZ" #jui-jui-jui-juiiiiceee #JuiceBoyz

Cameron Jordan: Move towards a better now than then. #Levelz
5 / 6

Cameron Jordan: Move towards a better now than then. #Levelz

Marshon Lattimore: Nobody safe
6 / 6

Marshon Lattimore: Nobody safe

  1. Saints Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Coordinators will hold conference calls with the media to look ahead to Week 3. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see the full conference when it is complete.
  2. Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan and Blake Gillikin will be live with the media following practice Thursday. Tune in to the interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube.
  3. Dome Patrol legend Sam Mills is one of the former Saints that has made it through the initial cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Check out some stats from his career here>>>
  4. Mike Reiss joined the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to the full episode here>>>
  5. Take a look at the Saints on Social following the Week 2 game. View the album here>>>

