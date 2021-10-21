Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 21

New Orleans fans get ready for spooky season and added some Saints flair to their annual Halloween decorations.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media on Thursday morning. You can listen to the full call on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is posted later on Thursday.
- The Saints will hold practice Thursday to begin getting ready for their Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
- Following practice on Thursday, S Marcus Williams, TE Adam Trautman, LB Demario Davis, and QB Jameis Winston will go live with the media. You can watch their interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
- New Orleans is getting spooky! Check out a collection of some of the best Saints Halloween decorations around the city in our Boo Orleans gallery>>>
- The New Orleans Saints announced Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans. Learn more about the event>>>