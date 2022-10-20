Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.

Oct 20, 2022 at 08:54 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video or WDSU locally.
  2. Get HYPE for "Thursday Night Football" as the Saints face the 2-4 Cardinals in Arizona.
  3. The final injury report of Week 7 was released Wednesday. Find out which players were ruled out of Thursday's game..
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
  5. Thursday is the final day for Pick 'em Pool for Week 7. Head over to the Saints app, choose a team that you think will win this week, and you could be a winner! DOWNLOAD THE APP>>

