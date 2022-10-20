Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20

- The Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video or WDSU locally.
- Get HYPE for "Thursday Night Football" as the Saints face the 2-4 Cardinals in Arizona.
- The final injury report of Week 7 was released Wednesday. Find out which players were ruled out of Thursday's game..
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- Thursday is the final day for Pick 'em Pool for Week 7. Head over to the Saints app, choose a team that you think will win this week, and you could be a winner! DOWNLOAD THE APP>>
Oct 20, 2022 at 08:54 AM
