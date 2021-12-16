Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 16

Saints look forward to another prime-time game as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night

Dec 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM
Saints at Jets Week 14: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 14 win against the New York Jets.

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday as they look ahead to Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Thursday is the final day for Pro Bowl voting. Place your vote on Twitter on Thursday and the vote counts double or click here to vote for your favorite Saints player.
  3. Saints players will speak to the media live following practice on Thursday. You can watch their interviews at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. See the updated injury report of Week 15 that will be released by the Saints on Thursday. When it is posted, check NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints app to see who is on it.
  5. Saints senior writer John DeShazier dives into Saints special team standout J.T. Gray and the the special season that he's having in the 2021-22 season. Read more here >>>

