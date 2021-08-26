Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 26

Saints return to practice Thursday

Aug 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 26.
  2. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice around noon. You can watch the sessions live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
  3. Saints legend Marques Colston was the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Colston, the leading receiver in Saints history, will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. You can listen here.
  4. Todd Graffagnini will offer his Key Takeaways from Thursday's practice. You will be able to find the article here around 3 p.m.
  5. We are just two days away from Saturday's preseason game vs. the Arizona Cardinals at the Caesars Superdome. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets and parking passes.

