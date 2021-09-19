Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 19

- The New Orleans Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday, Sept. 19. The game will be broadcast on Fox-8 and on WWL Radio. For complete viewing information click here.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The big question marks for the Saints are the playing status of defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. You will be able to find the list here.
- Erin Summers and John DeShazier will go over the key storylines to the game at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Pregame Report. You can watch it here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best real-time game stats. Click here for more information on the app.
- After the game be sure to watch the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon for live coverage of the postgame press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and players. Click here to watch.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Sep 19, 2021 at 07:30 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 17
Saints head coach Sean Payton will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 16
Additional Saints players will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Saints players will meet with the media to discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 14
Saints players have the day off
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 13
Saints Podcast will review Sunday's big win
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 12
Saints-Packers open the season at 3:25 p.m. on Fox
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 10
Final injury report for Saints-Packers released Friday afternoon
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 9
The Saints will practice at TCU as they continue preparations for Packers game
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Saints will practice today at TCU