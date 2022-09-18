- The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at noon Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast by Fox-8 and WWL-870. For more information on how to watch, click here.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints had several key players - including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara - listed as questionable. You will be able to find the inactives list here at 10:30 a.m.
- Saints Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will start at 11 a.m. You can watch it here, on the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.
- Team reporters John DeShazier, Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini will keep you posted on what's happening in the game with our game update file that will go live at 11:30 a.m.
- Five minutes after the game ends tune into the Saints Postgame Show to watch live interviews with Coach Dennis Allen and several key players. John DeShazier, Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini also will be providing their analysis and insights into the game.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 18
Sep 18, 2022 at 09:01 AM