Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 31

- Get your togas ready for the Caesars Toga Party and costume contest Sunday, Oct. 31. Prior to kickoff versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to Champions Square in your best toga outfit and enjoy live entertainment, food, and activities. The square opens at 12:30 p.m., and it is not just for ticket holders, so come party with the Saints and Caesars! More info can be found here>>>
- Make sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets and parking pass for the game. Also great to keep up with game stats and if you're at the Caesars Superdome, three replay angles. Find it here,
- Watch Dome at Home Live at 2:25 p.m. Sunday as John DeShazier and Erin Summers review all of the key storylines for the game. You can watch it here.
- The inactives for the Saints and Bucs will be released at 1:55 p.m. Sunday. You will be able to find it here,
- Five minutes after the game ends the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon goes live. It features live coverage of the press conferences of Coach Sean Payton and Saints players. Watch it live here.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Oct 31, 2021 at 07:46 AM
news
