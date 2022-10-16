Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16

- The New Orleans Saints (2-3) will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at noon at the Caesars Superdome. You can watch the game on WWL-4 or listen on WWL-870. For complete viewing information click here.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30. The Saints have already ruled out five players including star receiver Michael Thomas.
- At 11a.m. click here to watch Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms as John DeShazier and Erin Summers review all of the key storylines for Sunday's game.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and features live coverage of the press conferences of Coach Dennis Allen and several key players. You can watch it here.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Presented by
Oct 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM
news
