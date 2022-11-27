Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 27

Saints will play at the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. on Fox-8

Nov 27, 2022 at 07:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will play at the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at noon at 3:25 p.m. at Levi's Stadium. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
  2. The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints on Friday declared three players out for the game. You will be able to find the full list here.
  3. Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 2:25 p.m. Team reporters Erin Summers and John DeShazier will cover all of the main storylines of Sunday's game. You can watch here.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 25

Saints hold final practice ahead of 49ers game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 11

Final Injury Report will be released Friday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 10

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 9

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 7

The Saints will take on the Ravens at 7:15 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Nov. 5

Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 4

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 3

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 1

New Orleans was awarded an NFL franchise on this day in 1966.

Advertising