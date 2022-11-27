- The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will play at the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at noon at 3:25 p.m. at Levi's Stadium. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen to the game on WWL-870. For all of the viewing and listening options click here.
- The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints on Friday declared three players out for the game. You will be able to find the full list here.
- Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will stream at 2:25 p.m. Team reporters Erin Summers and John DeShazier will cover all of the main storylines of Sunday's game. You can watch here.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends. Watch here to see live coverage of postgame press conferences with Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and others.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 27
Saints will play at the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. on Fox-8
Nov 27, 2022 at 07:01 AM