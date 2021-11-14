Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 14

- The New Orleans Saints will play at the Tennessee Titans at noon Sunday, Nov. 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can watch the game on CBS, stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon or listen on WWL-870.
- The Saints-Titans inactives list will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints have already ruled out running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. You will be able to find the list here.
- Dome at Home live presented by Sanderson Farms will go live around 11 a.m. You will be able to watch it here,
- Running back Mark Ingram is just 20 yards away from surpassing Deuce McAllister as the franchise's all-time rushing leader. Read this story story on Ingram by senior writer John DeShazier.
- Five minutes after the game ends you can watch the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. It features live coverage of press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and players. You can watch it here.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 12
Saints continue to practice on Friday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 11
Saints continue to practice on Thursday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 10
Saints return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 9
Saints have Tuesday off. The team will return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 8
Saints fell to the Atlanta Falcons following a last-second field goal on Sunday
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 7
Saints play host to the Atlanta Falcons at noon at Caesars Superdome
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Friday, Nov. 5
Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon is Friday
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 4
Saints continue to practice to begin preparing for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 3
Saints return to practice to begin preparing for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 2
New Orleans defeats Tampa Bay, turns focus to Atlanta