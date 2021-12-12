Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Dec. 12

Saints will play at the New York Jets at noon on CBS

Dec 12, 2021 at 08:46 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they take on the New York Jets (3-9) at noon Sunday, Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be broadcast by CBS (WWL-4 in New Orleans) and WWL-870 has the radio broadcast. If you are in the viewing area you can also stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
  2. The Saints-Jets inactives list will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints ruled out three players Friday.
  3. Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms will broadcast at 11:15 a.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app and on the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will preview all of the relevant storylines heading into the game.
  4. Make sure you have the Saints app presented by Verizon downloaded on your phone. It has the fastest live stats feed and gives you one-touch access to all of the highlights, photos and interviews from the game. Learn more about it here.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will stream five minutes after the game ends. It features live coverage of the postgame interviews from Coach Sean Payton and selected players. You can watch it here.

