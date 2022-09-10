Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 10

Saints gear up for Falcons week.

Sep 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Saints High School Coach of the Week 2022: Dorsett Buckels

The New Orleans Saints honor Dorsett Buckels of Hammond High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will play their first regular season game of 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. An hour before kickoff, tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to get a breakdown of the matchup on the Pregame Report.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, transactions, sweepstakes and more heading into the regular season opener in Atlanta. Download info can be found here.
  3. Don't miss who was ruled Out of the first game of the season in Friday's injury report. A full list of inactive players will be released before the game on Sunday.
  4. Looking to get in the right mindset for Falcons week? Watch the first hype video of the season. GET HYPE>>>
  5. Do you know someone who is the biggest Saints fan in the world? Click here to nominate them to be the Saints Fan of the Year.

