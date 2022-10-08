Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 8

- The New Orleans Saints have Week 5 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 9 at home against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome. If you are going to the game, be sure to check out our Know Before You Go.
- Be sure to get to CHampions Square before the game to see the inaugural ringing of the bell. Saints legends will ring a newly-installed bell outside the Caesars Superdome 90, 60, and 30 minutes before the game to encourage Saints fans to head inside and cheer on the Black and Gold.
- The final injury report of the week was posted Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Check it out here.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed, games, and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
- A new edition of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was posted on NewOrleansSaints.com Friday. LISTEN>>
Oct 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
news
