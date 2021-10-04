Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 4

Saints return to work to break down the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

Oct 04, 2021 at 09:16 AM

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home to the Caesars Superdome against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
1 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
2 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
3 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
4 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
5 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
6 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
7 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
8 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
9 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
10 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
11 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
12 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
13 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
14 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
15 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
16 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
17 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
18 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
19 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
20 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
21 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
22 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
23 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
24 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
25 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
26 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
27 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
28 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
29 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
30 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
31 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
32 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
33 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
34 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
35 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
36 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
37 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
38 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
39 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
40 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
41 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
42 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
43 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
44 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
45 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
46 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
47 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
48 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
49 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
50 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
51 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
52 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
53 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
54 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
55 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
56 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
57 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
58 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
59 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
60 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
61 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
62 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
63 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
64 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
65 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
66 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
67 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
68 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
69 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
70 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
71 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
72 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
73 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
74 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
75 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.
76 / 76

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will return to work today to break down what happened in the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
  2. Following practice, Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media. The full interview can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com when it is completed.
  3. Some players will meet with the media following practice on Monday. You can watch it live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, and the team app.
  4. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will have a special guest on their podcast Monday afternoon. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to watch the full episode when it is posted.
  5. The Caesars Superdome was electric for the first regular-season home game of the year. Check out some of the best fan photos here>>>

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 3

Saints play the Giants at noon at Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 1

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 30

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Team returns to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Team has an off day in preparation for their Week 4 matchup.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 27

Team has returned to New Orleans
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26

Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Saints return to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Saints have the day off, will resume practice Wednesday, 9/22/21.
Advertising