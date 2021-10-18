Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 18

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
- Saints legend and "Dome Patrol" member Sam Mills will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the Dec. 2 game with the Dallas Cowboys. View a gallery of his time with New Orleans>>>
- Former Saint Parys Haralson left an undeniable mark on the team during his time in New Orleans. Remembering Parys Haralson>>>
- Demario Davis and the Devoted Dreamers Foundation are hosting Dining for Dreams on Nov. 8. Learn more about the event here>>>
- The team had a bye week this past weekend. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
- Check out the most recent edition of Saints on Social to see what the guys have been up to during the bye. View the gallery here>>>