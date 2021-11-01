Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 1

- After losing quarterback Jameis Winston to injury in the second quarter, Saints backup QB Trevor Siemian stepped in and stepped up for New Orleans as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. Read more about Trevor Siemian & the Saints win from John DeShazier >>
- Watch Saints head coach Sean Payton speak about the win over the Buccaneers and discuss Jameis Winston's injury in his postgame press conference.
- Missed any of the content from the Week 8 win? Check out Saints Game Center for a recap + stats breakdown from the victory.
- ICYMI: We did a Halloween costume throwback with some of your favorite players from their childhood. See if you can guess which of our guys dressed up as a pumpkin, cowboy and even Batman.
- Obviously, the best motivation every Monday is a Saints win but the Saints and Ochsner want to do our part to improve the health and wellness of our Saints family in and out of the NFL season! Check NewOrleansSaints.com for your weekly dose of motivation.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.