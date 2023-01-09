Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 9

Saints wrap up 2022 season with a 7-10 record.

Jan 09, 2023 at 09:09 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints finished their 2022 season with a record of 7-10.
  2. Head coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live on Monday. You can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best stats feed of the game. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. Interviews with the players from the locker room will be posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

