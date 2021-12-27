Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 27

- The New Orleans Saints (7-7) will play host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at 7:15 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, WDSU-6 and WWL-870. You can also stream the game on the Saints app presented by Verizon. If you're attending the game, please be in your seats by 7 p.m. to participate in the player introductions.
- Monday's game is a Black Out game so if you're attending be sure to dress all in black.
- The Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will feature ESPN Nation reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. The show will post around 11 a.m. You can find it here or wherever you listen to podcasts.
- The Saints-Dolphins inactives list will post around 5:45 p.m. here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. The show will feature live coverage of postgame press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and several players. You can watch it here.
Dec 27, 2021 at 09:54 AM