Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 23

- The New Orleans Saints will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 p.,m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Caesars Superdome. A limited number of tickets were returned by the Jaguars last week. Check to see if any are still available for purchase here.
- Be sure to check out our Know Before You Go page to review all of the gameday policies and procedures.
- The Monday Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek has two outstanding guests. Trey Wingo, chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars, and Peter King of NBC Sports. The show will be available at noon Monday. You can find it here.
- You can watch our Sanderson Farms Pregame Report at 6 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and our YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
- Make sure you have downloaded/updated the Saints app presented by SeatGeek. It's the best way to access your tickets and parking passes and if you're watching from home it has to best live stats around. Download it here.
Aug 23, 2021 at 07:18 AM