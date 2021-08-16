Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 16

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 15, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- The New Orleans Saints are off Monday, Aug. 16. Training Camp presented by SeatGeek will resume Tuesday.
- The team is required to cut its roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday. Once announced, you will be able to find the roster moves here.
- Mike Hoss, WWL's new play-by-play broadcaster, made his debut Saturday in Baltimore. He will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find it here midday Monday.
- The Saints and Ochsner are partnering for a vaccination event across the Gulf Region on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Click here to find out where you can get a free vaccine Tuesday,
- Five Saints players made the initial reveal of the NFL Network's Top 100 players. See which Saints players were ranked between 41-100.