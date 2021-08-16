Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 16

Team is off Monday

Aug 16, 2021 at 08:43 AM
Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 15, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 15, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) recovers after a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) recovers after a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) winds up to pass in front of quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) winds up to pass in front of quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for his receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for his receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) keeps on eye on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) as they try to outrun each other during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) keeps on eye on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) as they try to outrun each other during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off the ball to New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off the ball to New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) takes a hand off from New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) takes a hand off from New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) makes a catch during a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) makes a catch during a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catch snaps during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catch snaps during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for an open receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for an open receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints defensive players gather together during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints defensive players gather together during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives direction during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives direction during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and head coach Sean Payton bump into each other in a playful moment during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and head coach Sean Payton bump into each other in a playful moment during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) takes a breather during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) takes a breather during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER/© 2020 MAX BECHERER/Times-Picayune | The Advocate
  1. The New Orleans Saints are off Monday, Aug. 16. Training Camp presented by SeatGeek will resume Tuesday.
  2. The team is required to cut its roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday. Once announced, you will be able to find the roster moves here.
  3. Mike Hoss, WWL's new play-by-play broadcaster, made his debut Saturday in Baltimore. He will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find it here midday Monday.
  4. The Saints and Ochsner are partnering for a vaccination event across the Gulf Region on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Click here to find out where you can get a free vaccine Tuesday,
  5. Five Saints players made the initial reveal of the NFL Network's Top 100 players. See which Saints players were ranked between 41-100.

