Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 30

- The New Orleans Saints arrived in London Monday and practiced Friday to prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. After practice, Coach Dennis Allen said quarterback Jameis Winston was doubtful to play Sunday. He did not practice this week.
- Headed to London to watch the Saints take on the Vikings? Check out our Travel Guide for some ideas on places to eat and drink and things to do while you're there!
- The final injury report of the week was posted Friday morning on NewOrleansSaints.com. Safety Marcus Maye and receiver Michael Thomas have been ruled out of the game.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the stats and news from London. Check out our newest app feature, the Highlight Hub, where you get to pick which highlights you get to watch throughout the game. Download the app here.
- Check out these photos from the Saints practice in London on Friday.
Sep 30, 2022 at 09:52 AM
news
