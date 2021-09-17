Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 17

Saints head coach Sean Payton will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina

Sep 17, 2021 at 09:29 AM
  1. New Orleans Saints players have practice Friday to continue to prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on the road. Following practice, Saints players are scheduled to speak to the media LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  1. The final injury report for the Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers will be released this afternoon. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see which players are in or out for Sunday's matchup.
  1. ICYMI: John DeShazier discussed the flexibility of offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz as he fluidly moved from guard to center during New Orleans Saints' opener against the Packers. READ THE FULL FEATURE >>
  1. The New Orleans Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek welcomes FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale to discuss her excitement to cover the Saints and Panthers on Sunday. TUNE IN >>
  1. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will have his final availability with the media ahead of their Week 2 game in Charlotte. Check NewOrleansSaints.com for his full interview this afternoon.

