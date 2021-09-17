Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 17

- New Orleans Saints players have practice Friday to continue to prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on the road. Following practice, Saints players are scheduled to speak to the media LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
The final injury report for the Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers will be released this afternoon.
John DeShazier discussed the flexibility of offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz as he fluidly moved from guard to center during New Orleans Saints' opener against the Packers.
The New Orleans Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek welcomes FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale to discuss her excitement to cover the Saints and Panthers on Sunday.
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will have his final availability with the media ahead of their Week 2 game in Charlotte.