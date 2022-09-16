Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 16

A collection of the best fans photos from the New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022 presented by Miller Lite.
1 / 15
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 15
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 15
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 15
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
6 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
8 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
9 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
10 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
11 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
12 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
13 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
14 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
15 / 15
Ashley Oliver/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3
- The Saints will practice Friday as they look ahead to their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
- The final injury report of Week 2 will be released at 3 p.m. Friday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see who is in and who is Out for Sunday.
- Sunday is game day! Be sure to review the Saints Know Before You Go so you can get into the arena smoothly.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Kenny Mayne and Justin Evans. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.