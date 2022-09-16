Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 16

Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

Sep 16, 2022 at 09:04 AM
Photos: Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022: Best of Fans

A collection of the best fans photos from the New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022 presented by Miller Lite.

  1. The Saints will practice Friday as they look ahead to their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
  3. The final injury report of Week 2 will be released at 3 p.m. Friday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see who is in and who is Out for Sunday.
  4. Sunday is game day! Be sure to review the Saints Know Before You Go so you can get into the arena smoothly.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Kenny Mayne and Justin Evans. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.

