Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 29

- The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday, Oct. 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team's Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.
- NFL analyst Brian Baldinger will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can find the episode here.
- Get your togas ready for the Caesars Toga Party and costume contest Sunday, Oct. 31. Prior to kickoff versus the Buccaneers, head over to Champions Square in your best toga outfit and enjoy live entertainment, food, and activities. The square opens at 12:30 p.m., and it is not just for ticket holders, so come party with the Saints and Caesars! More info can be found here>>>
- Hancock Whitney and the Saints kick off Week 8 of the NFL season with the Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 at noon on the outdoor plaza level of Hancock Whitney's New Orleans Regional Headquarters, the Hancock Whitney Center. The celebration will spotlight the Saints in anticipation of the Sunday match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints Entertainment Team, team mascot Gumbo, and Saints Legend Michael Lewis will make special appearances during Friday's Black and Gold Fan Fest, which includes samples from Community Coffee, Raising Cane's, a DJ, and roaming photo booth. A grand-prize giveaway includes two pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Oct 29, 2021 at 09:43 AM
news
