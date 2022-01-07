Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 7

Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday

Jan 07, 2022 at 09:05 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints vs Panthers Week 17: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3:25 p.m. in what has been deemed a must-win game for New Orleans.
  2. After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be released on Friday featuring Wes Durham, the voice of the Atlanta Falcons. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to find out when it is released.
  4. Saints Coach Sean Payton and players will speak live with the media following practice Friday around 1:30 p.m. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints' Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
  5. The final injury report of the week will be released Friday on NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. If you missed Thursday's, you can view it here>>>

Advertising