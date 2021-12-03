Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 3

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor on Thursday, December 2, 2021 as the Saints took on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
- New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the team's 27-16 loss to the Cowboys. You can watch his full postgame press conference here.
- Saints legend Sam Mills was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime, joining Archie Manning, Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, Will Smith and Tom Benson. View photos from the halftime ceremony >>
- Despite the loss, John DeShazier breaks down a few standout Saints players during Week 13. See which players receive helmet stickers against the Cowboys >>
- Check back later this afternoon with John DeShazier and Erin Summers on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek for a breakdown of Week 13 and a look ahead to the next game vs. the New York Jets.. Find previous Saints Podcasts here >>
- Dome Sweet Dome! Fans can enter now for a shot to win two tickets for a year of live events at the Caesars Superdome with our Keys to the Dome Sweepstakes courtesy of Caesars Rewards!