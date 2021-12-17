Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 17

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.
- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan gifted dozens of kids from the Youth Empowerment Project (Y.E.P) with a pair of sneakers of their choice at Sneaker Politics in the French Quarter on Thursday.
- Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith explains his message for this year's My Cause My Cleats to raise money for diabetes causes. Look for it later today on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Saints head coach and players will speak to the media live following practice on Friday. You can watch their interviews at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
- See the updated injury report of Week 15 that will be released by the Saints on Friday. When it is posted, check NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints app to see who is on it.
- Saints senior writer John DeShazier discusses the newest rising force on the Saints offense, tight end Nick Vannett. Read more here >>>