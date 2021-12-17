Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 17

Saints look forward to another prime-time game as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night

Dec 17, 2021 at 10:28 AM
Saints on Social: December 9 - December 15, 2021

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

Dwayne Washington: "I really got the heart of tigers#LionEyes"
1 / 9

PJ Williams: "Best way to find out about a person is when their back is against the wall, when you get knocked down, how will you respond!!#GameDay#ItsTime✊🏾💪🏾🙏🏾"
2 / 9

Paulson Adebo: "No friends in the industry, my brothers been my brothers… A FACT ——————————————— Ties 🤞🏽"
3 / 9

Demario Davis: "I ain't the same. -"
4 / 9

Malcolm Jenkins:We go to war, but it's always all love off the field ⚜️
5 / 9

Easop Winston: "This ain't happen overnight, I was patient"
6 / 9

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: FLIGHT 22 TO NYC FOR TAKEOFF ✈️
7 / 9

Juwan Johnson: "Woke up winning and it was a Saints win"
8 / 9

Kwon Alexander: "All praise to the most high! On to the next! Legendary win!"
9 / 9

  1. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan gifted dozens of kids from the Youth Empowerment Project (Y.E.P) with a pair of sneakers of their choice at Sneaker Politics in the French Quarter on Thursday.
  2. Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith explains his message for this year's My Cause My Cleats to raise money for diabetes causes. Look for it later today on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Saints head coach and players will speak to the media live following practice on Friday. You can watch their interviews at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. See the updated injury report of Week 15 that will be released by the Saints on Friday. When it is posted, check NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints app to see who is on it.
  5. Saints senior writer John DeShazier discusses the newest rising force on the Saints offense, tight end Nick Vannett. Read more here >>>

