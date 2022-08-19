- The New Orleans Saints will take on the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Lambeau Field at p.m. in their preseason Week 2 matchup.
- Looking for ways to watch Friday's preseason game? Check out this week's Ways to Watch. READ MORE>>>
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before Friday's matchup to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
- Get prepared for Friday's preseason game by taking a look at the preseason Week 2 preview with Erin Summers. WATCH>>>
- Following Friday's game, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 19
Saints play the Packers for Preseason Week 2 at 7 p.m.
Aug 19, 2022 at 08:43 AM